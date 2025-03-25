Singapore held 0-0 by Hong Kong in Asian Cup qualifier

SINGAPORE: The Lions opened their 2027 Asian Cup qualification campaign with a 0-0 draw against Hong Kong on Tuesday (Mar 25).

At the National Stadium, both teams played out a hard-fought draw despite Singapore dominating possession for most of the game.

The Lions have never qualified for the Asian Cup on merit, with Singapore's only appearance coming as hosts in 1984.

Singapore are grouped with Hong Kong, India and Bangladesh in the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers. Each of the six group leaders will qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup.

India are the highest ranked team in the group, and sit 126th in the FIFA world rankings. They are followed by Hong Kong (155), Singapore (160) and Bangladesh (185).

Both teams entered Tuesday's match with contrasting fortunes.

The Lions lost 1-0 to Nepal in a home friendly last Friday, while Hong Kong were on a seven-match winning run.

They last faced the Lions in a friendly two years ago, with the two sides playing out a 1-1 draw.

Singapore started the game on the front foot and had the ball in the back of the net from a corner with less than two minutes gone, but the goal was disallowed.

The Lions continued to keep possession well but struggled to make much headway in the final third. The visitors also seemed strangely subdued, despite the urging of a vocal pocket of away fans.