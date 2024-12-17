Football: Singapore lose 4-2 to Thailand, must avoid defeat against Malaysia to reach ASEAN Championship semis
Tsutomu Ogura's Singapore side will need a win or a draw against Malaysia to have a chance to progress.
SINGAPORE: Two stoppage time goals consigned Singapore to a 2-4 defeat to Thailand in their penultimate ASEAN football championship group fixture on Tuesday (Dec 17) but the Lions remain in the running to reach the tournament semi-finals.
At the National Stadium, goals from Shawal Anuar and Faris Ramli gave Tsutomu Ogura's men a shock lead in the first 45.
Patrik Gustavsson reduced the arrears before a second half goal from Suphanat Mueanta and stoppage time strikes from Peeradon Chamratsamee and Teerasak Poeiphimai ensured the Thais three points.
The win sealed the defending champions' progression to the next round.
The last time Singapore beat Thailand was a 3-1 home victory in 2012 on the way to lifting the trophy. The Lions have not won the tournament since.
The Lions are ranked 161st in the FIFA world rankings, while the Thais are 97th.
The Thais now top Group A with three wins from three games while Tsutomu Ogura's Singapore sit second with six points. Cambodia and Malaysia have four points.
The Lions will travel to Malaysia to face their Causeway rivals at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 20.
A win or a draw will be enough for Singapore to progress, but a loss will mean that Malaysia will move on instead.
The Lions last made the semi-finals of the regional tournament in 2021, where they were eliminated by Indonesia.
Singapore began their campaign last Wednesday with a 2-1 win over Cambodia at the National Stadium.
A pair of first-half goals from Faris and Shawal gave Singapore three points against the plucky away side, who had outplayed the Lions for most of the game.
They then left it late to beat Timor-Leste 3-0 at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi, with a penalty from Kyoga Nakamura and second half double from Shawal sealing the win.
Singapore last faced Thailand in a World Cup qualifier group game in June where the Thais came out 3-1 winners. The Lions also lost the reverse fixture by the scoreline in November last year.
The Lions showed no signs of being overawed by their illustrious opponents and it was the home side who took the lead first.
A brilliant long ball split the defence and found Shawal, who turned his man inside out and hammered a shot home in the 10th minute
The Thais were shocked to life and would almost get their equaliser minutes later if not for a superb sliding clearance by Ryhan Stewart.
Then it was Faris who sent the home crowd into delirium as he bent a brilliant shot into the back of the net in the 34th minute.
But as Singapore were starting to believe, the Thais pegged them back as Anan Yodsangwal’s cutback found Gustavsson, who rifled home.
Then it was Muenta who would level things up in the 52th minute as he planted an excellent header past Izwan.
And while the Lions withstood much of the Thai pressure, Peeradon would break hearts right at the death. While the goal was initially ruled out, the Video Assistant Referee overturned the decision to the disappointment of the home crowd.
As Singapore pushed men forward, they created a number of chances of their own with substitute Abdul Rasaq coming the closest.
But this created gaps at the back as Teerasak tapped home to stretch the Lions' wretched record against the Thais.
