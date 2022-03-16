Singapore to face Malaysia as part of FAS Tri-Nations friendly series

Current Singapore Under-23 head coach Nazri Nasir will lead the national team on an interim basis for this friendly series, FAS said.

This will be the second time that Nazri is taking charge of the senior squad, the first time being the AIRMARINE Cup tournament in 2019.

Nazri said: "It is always an honour to be selected to lead the national team for any international match.

"I worked closely with former national team coach Tatsuma Yoshida as his assistant when he joined us back in 2019.

"I intend to carry on the same philosophy and style of play that Tatsuma has instilled in the players while at the same time implementing my own tactics and strategies for the purposes of this Tri-Nations Series.”

FAS said that the team "can expect to be under the helm of a new national team coach" in April as it looks to finalise the appointment of Tatsuma Yoshida's replacement.

The capacity limit for the two matches involving Singapore is 15,000 while there will be a limit of 5,000 people for the match between Malaysia and the Philippines.

Fans are required to show proof of full vaccination and complete mandatory bag checks. They will be able to sit without safe distancing, but they will be required to be masked at all times.

Tickets for the series go on sale at 10am this Friday. Fans are "strongly encouraged" to buy their tickets online at fas.org.sg/tickets. They can also buy tickets at the Sports Hub Ticketing Booth on matchdays from 10am to 9.30pm.