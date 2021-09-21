Football: Singapore Premier League season extended after COVID-19 cases among players

SINGAPORE: The 2021 Singapore Premier League (SPL) season will be extended by about a week after COVID-19 cases were detected among players at two football clubs over the past week.

The final round of fixtures for the current season was initially projected to end on Oct 2. The season will now end on Oct 10 with a final round of four matches, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) and SPL said in a press release on Tuesday (Sep 21).

“This has been necessitated to ensure the necessary protocols adopted are fully executed to safeguard the health and safety of all players, officials and staff of the League.”

The decision comes after “consultations with the participating clubs”, they added.

The revised fixtures are as follows: