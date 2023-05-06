Football: Singapore knocked out of SEA Games after goalless draw with Laos

SINGAPORE: Singapore's men's football team were dumped out of the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games on Saturday (May 6) after a 0-0 stalemate with Laos that saw them miss a penalty.

The third straight SEA Games draw between the two sides left Singapore's Young Lions with one point after three matches and second from the bottom of the group, with only Laos below on goal difference.

With Thailand and Vietnam on top with six points each, and only one match left for Singapore to play, the Young Lions are assured of early elimination for the fifth consecutive Games.

It has now been 10 years since Singapore progressed out of group stages.

Aware that nothing less than a win would do, the under-22 footballers kicked off against Laos with all of the verve and none of the sluggishness on display in earlier losses to Thailand and Vietnam.

Though not for lack of trying, their attempts to move the ball quick and switch play between Jordan Emaviwe and Elijah Lim on the flanks often fell flat, with passes misplaced and touches too heavy.

It was left to the TV commentator to remark how Philippe Aw's charges could do with some inspiration from their compatriots in the swimming pool, who clinched Singapore's 1,000th gold medal.