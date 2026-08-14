Winless run against Thailand will not ‘own’ Lions, says Gavin Lee ahead of ASEAN Championship semis

SINGAPORE: It has been about 14 years and 10 games since the Lions’ last victory over regional heavyweights Thailand, but Singapore head coach Gavin Lee said his team are not focused on past statistics but their looming ASEAN football championship semi-final first-leg clash.

“All these numbers, it just gives you the context. It just informs you, but it doesn't own us. If we allow the numbers to own us, then shame on us. It only informs us of the kind of challenge that we can expect,” he told reporters at a pre-match press conference on Friday (Aug 14).

“Ultimately the only number is ‘one’. We are focused on the next one, which is the next game, and that's our responsibility."

The first leg will take place on Saturday at the Jalan Besar Stadium at 9pm. The second leg will be on Aug 18 at Bangkok's Rajamangala Stadium.

"We're very excited to go out there and play in front of a full crowd and a full stadium," said Lee. "Hopefully, we put in a good performance and (that) brings us into Thailand with a good situation."

The Lions' last victory against the seven-time tournament champions came in 2012 – a 3-1 victory at Jalan Besar Stadium in the first leg of the tournament final.

Singapore went on to lift the trophy despite losing 0-1 in the second leg.