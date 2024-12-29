Football: Singapore out of ASEAN Championship after 1-3 loss to Vietnam in second leg of semis

PHU THO: Singapore's slim hopes of making the ASEAN Championship final were dashed on Sunday (Dec 29) after a 1-3 loss to Vietnam at the Viet Tri stadium in Phu Tho.

This meant the Lions were eliminated 1-5 on aggregate after a 0-2 loss in Singapore last Thursday.

As they were in Singapore, Tsutomu Ogura’s Lions showed no signs of being overawed.

They had the ball in the back of the net early on - a long throw from Lionel Tan caused problems in the box and Faris Ramli was eventually able to head home.

But celebrations were short-lived after a long Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check showed he was offside following the initial header by Shawal Anuar.

In a controversial turn of events, VAR adjudged that Nguyen Xuan Son was pulled by Tan in the penalty box shortly before half-time.

Tan was initially red carded, but that was changed to a yellow following a lengthy VAR check. Nguyen Xuan Son kept his composure to put his team 1-0 up in the 46th minute.