Football: Solskjaer backs Lingard to learn from costly Champions League error

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard will learn from his mistake that gifted Young Boys a late winner in their 2-1 Champions League defeat on Tuesday, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

United took an early lead through Cristiano Ronaldo before they were reduced to 10 men when Aaron Wan-Bisakka was sent off and then conceded an equaliser in the second half.

Solskjaer's side looked set to hang on for a draw but a misplaced back pass from substitute Lingard in stoppage time allowed Jordan Siebatcheu to score the winner.

"With Jesse, no footballer likes making mistakes but it's obviously part and parcel of the game," Solskjaer said.

"We'll learn from it, he'll learn from it. We're humans, every footballer makes mistakes.

"He'll pick himself up and be ready to go on Sunday against West Ham (United)."

United are joint top of the Premier League on 10 points after four matches.

