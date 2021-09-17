Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football: Southgate wants more women hired for England training set-up
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Southgate wants more women hired for England training set-up

Football: Southgate wants more women hired for England training set-up

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - Poland v England - PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland - September 8, 2021 England manager Gareth Southgate looks on Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

17 Sep 2021 11:44AM (Updated: 17 Sep 2021 11:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England manager Gareth Southgate said the Football Association needs to recruit more women to work in the men's national team training set-up after he was put on the spot by his daughter.

The England men's team currently have only two women among the 40 personnel who help prepare the squad for internationals.

"We haven't got that right," Southgate said at the Royal Television Society's Cambridge convention. "Within the FA we are 38per cent I think female. My daughter said, 'Oh, that's good is it, Dad?'.

"I had to say, 'Good point.'"

Southgate added that changing attitudes towards women's football needed to be reflected across all areas of the sport.

"It's far more acceptable for girls to play now, there's more teams and clubs. Dads are now excited by that. There's a real enthusiasm for it," he added.

"That's different to where we are with diversity of staff in the team. We've got a staff of 40, so (two women is) nowhere near where we should be."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us