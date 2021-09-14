Football: Geylang player tests positive for COVID-19; entire squad self-isolating and will undergo tests

SINGAPORE: A Geylang International player has tested positive for COVID-19, said the Singapore Premier League (SPL) on Tuesday (Sep 14).

The entire Geylang squad is self-isolating and training sessions have been suspended after the player, who was unnamed, tested positive in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. He has been placed in a quarantine facility.

"In addition, the remaining ... players and team officials will undergo Fast and Easy Testing (FET) every two days, ending on Saturday, Sep 18, upon which they will undergo another PCR test," said SPL in a statement.

Geylang's next SPL match - against Balestier Khalsa FC on Sep 19 - will be rescheduled.

The COVID-19 case was first detected during the mandatory weekly pooled swab tests that all SPL players and club officials have to undergo.

"The weekly testing regime was established to allow early detection of suspected positive cases, to ensure the necessary protocols can be deployed proactively, thus safeguarding the health and safety of all other players and officials of SPL," the statement said.

The Football Association of Singapore was informed late Monday night.