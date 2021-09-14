Football: Geylang player tests positive for COVID-19; entire squad self-isolating and will undergo tests
SINGAPORE: A Geylang International player has tested positive for COVID-19, said the Singapore Premier League (SPL) on Tuesday (Sep 14).
The entire Geylang squad is self-isolating and training sessions have been suspended after the player, who was unnamed, tested positive in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. He has been placed in a quarantine facility.
"In addition, the remaining ... players and team officials will undergo Fast and Easy Testing (FET) every two days, ending on Saturday, Sep 18, upon which they will undergo another PCR test," said SPL in a statement.
Geylang's next SPL match - against Balestier Khalsa FC on Sep 19 - will be rescheduled.
The COVID-19 case was first detected during the mandatory weekly pooled swab tests that all SPL players and club officials have to undergo.
"The weekly testing regime was established to allow early detection of suspected positive cases, to ensure the necessary protocols can be deployed proactively, thus safeguarding the health and safety of all other players and officials of SPL," the statement said.
The Football Association of Singapore was informed late Monday night.
ALBIREX NIIGATA SQUAD UNDERGO TESTS
Albirex Niigata, which last played Geylang, have had all of their pooled test results return negative.
As a precautionary measure, the Albirex squad will undergo FET on Tuesday and on Thursday, the SPL said, adding that all match officials involved in the game between Geylang and Albirex are required to undergo at least two rounds of FET.
Albirex's next match against the Lion City Sailors on Friday will proceed as scheduled.
"The FAS had also worked with the respective venue operators at Our Tampines Hub, Jurong East Stadium, and Jalan Besar Stadium, where the necessary deep cleaning protocols for their facilities have commenced since last night," said the statement.
"The FAS will continue to work closely with the relevant agencies on the necessary follow-up actions to ensure the health and safety of the Geylang International players and officials, as well as those from the participating SPL clubs, are prioritised."
