Football star Pele, Brazilian legend of the beautiful game, dies at 82

SAO PAULO: Pele, the legendary Brazilian football player who rose from barefoot poverty to become one of the greatest and best-known athletes in modern history, died on Thursday (Dec 29) at the age of 82.

Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital, where Pele was undergoing treatment, said he died at 3.27pm "due to multiple organ failures resulting from the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous medical condition".

The death of the only man to win the World Cup three times as a player was confirmed on his Instagram account.

"Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele, who peacefully passed away today," it read, adding he had "enchanted the world with his genius in sport, stopped a war, carried out social works all over the world and spread what he most believed to be the cure for all our problems: love".

Tributes poured in from across the worlds of sport, politics and popular culture for a figure who epitomised Brazil's dominance of the beautiful game.

"Few Brazilians carried the name of our country as far as he did," Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who takes office on Sunday, wrote on Twitter.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Pele's legacy would live forever.

"The game. The king. Eternity," Macron tweeted.