Football: Swedes set to be more positive against Spain in World Cup qualifier

STOCKHOLM: Sweden captain Victor Lindelof said his side were aiming to be a lot more positive when they meet Spain in their Group B World Cup qualifier after an ultra-defensive performance in June got them a scoreless draw at Euro 2020.

The Swedes won their Euro group over the Spaniards but they were criticised by some in the Spain camp following a dour display that did not win them any new fans. Lindelof, though, was not bothered.

"We drew against Spain, we got a good point. I mean, if they want to complain that's up to them. Obviously we want to perform with the ball and we want to keep the ball a bit more, and if we can do that would be great, but criticism? It doesn't bother me at all," he said on Wednesday.

Asked how his side could do better in Stockholm on Thursday, Lindelof stressed the need to get past Spain's smothering press.

"I think we have to be brave with the ball and, like I talked about as well, we can't be too deep because then it's going to be very difficult to play out. But I think everyone needs to be involved when we have the ball," he said.

Spain midfielder Koke was blunt when asked what his side could improve.

"The result, of course. Naturally there are things that can be improved, we have already made certain things much better, but what was lacking the last time was to score a goal," he told reporters.

"We did good things, certain details must be improved but I'm not worried; we have had chances but we couldn't make the most of them. It's about being effective and scoring goals," he added.

Spain top Group B on seven points after three games, with the Swedes second on six from their opening two qualifiers.