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Spanish footballer Jesus De Miguel dies after collision with keeper
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Spanish footballer Jesus De Miguel dies after collision with keeper

Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel was fouled in the middle of the pitch by FC Andorra's goalkeeper Jesus Owono.

Spanish footballer Jesus De Miguel dies after collision with keeper

Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died on Nov 3, 2026 as a result of injuries he suffered during a collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono. (Photo: X/CDTOfficial)

03 Nov 2026 04:58PM (Updated: 03 Nov 2026 06:19PM)
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MADRID: Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died on Tuesday (Nov 3) as a result of injuries he suffered in a sickening collision with FC Andorra's goalkeeper in a Spanish second division match.

"Broken with pain, with a lump in our throat and unable to believe this is real, CD Tenerife announces the tragic death, at 8am (3pm, Singapore time), of Jesus de Miguel Alameda," his club Tenerife said in a statement.

"No words can ease the pain, nothing can lessen this great feeling of sadness. Our thoughts are with the family, his close friends and Tenerife fans, who today are grieving over this terrible news."

De Miguel, 30, was fouled in the middle of the pitch by Equatorial Guinea international goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who had raced out of his goal.

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The incident happened towards the end of the match, which was tied at 2-2. Owono was sent off and the match was subsequently abandoned.

Spanish media said that De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest and was resuscitated, with Tenerife later saying the player's condition had "worsened neurologically", before his death.

De Miguel had been at Tenerife for just over a season, having joined in the summer of 2025 from Castellon.

"I am so deeply sorry. Rest in peace, Jesus," former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, Andorra's majority shareholder, wrote on social media.

Andorra also sent their "most sincere condolences" to De Miguel's family, team-mates and Tenerife.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and other clubs in Spain also sent messages of condolence, as well as the Spanish football federation.

"Shattered by this sad news, the Royal Spanish Football Federation wishes to express our deepest sorrow at his passing today," wrote the federation in a statement.

Source: AFP/lk

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