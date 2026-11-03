Spanish footballer Jesus De Miguel dies after collision with keeper

MADRID: Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died on Tuesday (Nov 3) as a result of injuries he suffered in a sickening collision with FC Andorra's goalkeeper in a Spanish second division match.

"Broken with pain, with a lump in our throat and unable to believe this is real, CD Tenerife announces the tragic death, at 8am (3pm, Singapore time), of Jesus de Miguel Alameda," his club Tenerife said in a statement.

"No words can ease the pain, nothing can lessen this great feeling of sadness. Our thoughts are with the family, his close friends and Tenerife fans, who today are grieving over this terrible news."

De Miguel, 30, was fouled in the middle of the pitch by Equatorial Guinea international goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who had raced out of his goal to try and clear the ball.

The incident happened towards the end of the match at the Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez stadium, with the teams level at 2-2. Owono was sent off and the match was subsequently abandoned.

Spanish media said that De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest and was resuscitated. The player was taken to hospital and placed in intensive care, with Tenerife later saying that De Miguel's condition had "worsened neurologically", before his death.

"I am so deeply sorry. Rest in peace, Jesus," former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, Andorra's majority shareholder, wrote on social media.

Andorra also sent their "most sincere condolences" to De Miguel's family, team-mates and Tenerife.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and other clubs in Spain also sent messages of condolence, as well as the Spanish football federation (RFEF).

"Shattered by this sad news, the Royal Spanish Football Federation wishes to express our deepest sorrow at his passing today," wrote the federation in a statement.

The RFEF postponed Tuesday's matches in the Copa del Rey and Copa de la Reina, "as a gesture of respect and solidarity".

Real Madrid held a minute of silence before their training session on Tuesday.

La Liga side Espanyol also delayed the presentation of their new coach Eder Sarabia to Wednesday.

De Miguel had been at Tenerife for just over a season, having joined in the summer of 2025 from Castellon. The striker helped the team gain promotion to the second division.

The forward began his career with Leganes at youth level in the Madrid suburbs, playing for a string of teams, including Unionistas de Salamanca, before signing for Castellon in 2023.