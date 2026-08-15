Thailand beat Singapore 3-1 in first leg of ASEAN football championship semi-finals

SINGAPORE: The Lions have it all to do in the second leg of the ASEAN football championship semi-finals after Thailand ran out 3-1 winners on Saturday (Aug 15).

Thai striker Teerasak Poeiphimai scored twice in the first half, while Singapore striker Shawal Anuar had his penalty saved.

Shortly after the break, Thai captain Seksan Ratree made it three before Ilhan Fandi reduced the deficit.

Coming into the game, the odds were stacked against the Lions, ranked 148th in the world, having not beaten the War Elephants in about 14 years.

Thailand are the highest-ranked side in this tournament, at 94th in the world. They had won the last 10 games against Singapore.

The Lions' last victory against the seven-time tournament champions came in 2012 – a 3-1 victory at Jalan Besar Stadium in the first leg of the final. Singapore went on to lift the trophy despite losing 0-1 in the second leg.

Singapore head coach Gavin Lee said after the match: "The fans didn't give up on us, we cannot give up on ourselves.

"So ultimately, we reduced the deficit by one ... with this group, with this team that we have, anything is possible."