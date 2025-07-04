Former Arsenal football player Partey charged with rape

LONDON: Thomas Partey, who formerly played for English Premier League football club Arsenal, has been charged with rape and sexual assault, London's Metropolitan Police said on Friday (Jul 4).

Partey, a Ghana international, was charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, with the charges relating to three women and the offences reported to have taken place between 2021 to 2022, the statement said.

He is due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Aug 5.

Partey was signed by Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for €50 million (US$59 million) in October 2020 and became a key member of Arsenal's first team.

He was first arrested in July 2022, though he was not named at the time and continued to play for Arsenal while investigations were ongoing.