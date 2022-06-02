Petrakov dedicates Ukraine win to those fighting Russia

GLASGOW: Ukraine coach Oleksandr Petrakov said Wednesday's (Jun 1) World Cup qualification playoff win over Scotland had been a victory for his compatriots who "fight with every last drop of their blood".

The 3-1 triumph at Hampden Park leaves Ukraine knowing that a win against Wales on Sunday in Cardiff will earn them a place in the World Cup finals for just the second time as an independent nation.

Petrakov said he had been left exhausted by the 90 minutes - the first competitive game his side have played since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

"I have no emotions, all emotions are left out on the pitch. This victory is not for me, not for our players but for our country, so it was a huge victory for Ukraine," he told reporters.

"It was a team effort, a team victory, team work, they did everything for the people they play for. They played for those watching back home, for the armed forces in the trenches, for those in hospitals. They say thanks to us and we return our gratitude to them," he added.

The 64-year-old, who has spent most of his coaching career in charge of the country's youth teams, said he felt unable to offer any assessment of the performance.

"I don’t want to analyse the game at this moment in time, I’m exhausted. I am empty in terms of analysis," he said.