Football: Valencia overcome third-minute red card to beat Getafe in season-opener
Winning start: Valencia's players celebrate

14 Aug 2021 05:33AM (Updated: 14 Aug 2021 05:33AM)
MADRID: Valencia overcame a third-minute red card to beat Getafe 1-0 in a bruising opening game in Spain's La Liga on Friday (Aug 13).

Defender Hugo Guillamon was given a straight red for a dangerous tackle on Getafe's Serbian midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic.

After the referee consulted a video replay, it was the fastest sending off in the history of Liga season openers.

The foul itself had been committed after just 39 seconds of the game.

Eight minutes after Guillamon's dismissal, Valencia were ahead.

Russian winger Denis Cheryshev was brought down in the penalty area and Carlos Soler tucked away the spot-kick.

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, on loan from Dinamo Tbilisi, pulled off two fine saves late in the game to deny Getafe an equalising goal.

Getafe's misery was completed when Erick Cabaco was sent off for a second yellow card in the 76th minute.

Source: AFP

