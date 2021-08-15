Logo
Vardy pounces to give Leicester 1-0 win over Wolves
Football: Vardy pounces to give Leicester 1-0 win over Wolves

Football: Vardy pounces to give Leicester 1-0 win over Wolves
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - August 14, 2021 Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates after the match REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Football: Vardy pounces to give Leicester 1-0 win over Wolves
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - August 14, 2021 Leicester City fans REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Football: Vardy pounces to give Leicester 1-0 win over Wolves
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - August 14, 2021 Leicester City's Jamie Vardy in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Max Kilman Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Football: Vardy pounces to give Leicester 1-0 win over Wolves
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - August 14, 2021 Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Football: Vardy pounces to give Leicester 1-0 win over Wolves
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - August 14, 2021 Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage and Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel after the match REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
15 Aug 2021 12:09AM (Updated: 15 Aug 2021 01:39AM)
LEICESTER, England: Leicester City got their Premier League campaign underway with a 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers thanks to a trademark Jamie Vardy goal in the 41st minute at the King Power stadium on Saturday (Aug 14).

The 34-year-old striker showed he was still a menace in front of goal as he popped up at the near post to delight the home fans, making up for an earlier strike that was disallowed for offside.

Vardy netted five minutes after Adama Traore spurned a gilt-edged chance for Wolves when he raced clear of two markers from the halfway line before shooting wide with only Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to beat.

Wolves were swiftly punished as Ricardo Pereira weaved his way past two markers on the right flank and delivered a low cross to the edge of the six-yard box for Vardy to turn the ball into the top corner with a deft touch.

Vardy was delighted to have given the Foxes a winning start as well as with the return of fans, having also praised new signing Jannik Vestergaard who came on for Ayoze Perez as a second half substitute.

"In the first half I thought we were really good, we only conceded chances from our own mistakes," Vardy told the BBC.

"I got a good connection (for the goal) and luckily it went in. Having a full stadium with the fans behind us was unbelievable.

"(Vestergaard) had his medical a couple of days ago and has been watching us in training so he knew how we play. He's come in today and done a brilliant job, and that'll put him in good stead for the rest of the season."

Leicester nearly grabbed a second on the stroke of halftime when midfielder Youri Tielemans had Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa at full stretch with a swerving long-range effort before Wolves pegged back the home side in the second half.

Caglar Soyuncu denied the visitors an equaliser when he slid in to block a Francisco Trincao effort shortly after halftime before Vardy shot wide with Leicester looking dangerous on the break.

Wolves pressed hard late on but some desperate defending and last-gasp blocks kept them at bay with striker Raul Jimenez unable to make an impact after returning to action for the first time since November when he suffered a skull fracture.

Conor Coady had the ball in the back of the net for the visitors in the 89th minute but the goal was scrapped for offside, handing new Wolves manager Bruno Lage a losing start in the Premier League.

Source: Reuters

