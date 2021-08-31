Logo
Soccer - Willian leaves Arsenal ahead of move to Corinthians
Football: Willian leaves Arsenal ahead of move to Corinthians

31 Aug 2021 04:59AM (Updated: 31 Aug 2021 05:08AM)
Brazil winger Willian has left Arsenal after his contract at the club was mutually terminated ahead of his switch to Corinthians on a free transfer, the Premier League side said on Monday.

The 33-year-old has struggled for form since he arrived at Arsenal from fellow London side Chelsea last year and made 38 appearances in the 2020-21 campaign.

"He had two more years to run on his contract but following positive... discussions with him and his team, he'll be leaving for a new opportunity with Corinthians in Brazil where he began his career," Arsenal said in a statement.

Before his move to Arsenal, Willian scored 63 goals in 339 appearances in a trophy-laden spell with Chelsea after arriving from Russia's Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013.

He leaves England having won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League

Source: Reuters

