Football: Wolves claim first league win of season at Watford
Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - September 11, 2021 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves and Hwang Hee-Chan celebrate after the match REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - September 11, 2021 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-Chan applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - September 11, 2021 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-Chan scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - September 11, 2021 Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage shakes hands with Ruben Neves after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - September 11, 2021 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jose Sa and Hwang Hee-Chan celebrate after the match REUTERS/David Klein
12 Sep 2021 12:14AM (Updated: 12 Sep 2021 12:10AM)
WATFORD : Wolverhampton Wanderers claimed their first three points of the Premier League season at Watford on Saturday as Bruno Lage's side came away with a 2-0 victory after dominating the second half.

After a goalless first half, Wolves' constant pressure in the second period finally paid off in the 74th minute when Watford defender Francisco Sierralta attempted to clear a cross from a short corner but headed the ball into his own net.

Wolves doubled the lead nine minutes later when new signing Hwang Hee-Chan pounced on a loose ball in a goal mouth scramble to prod home.

The game had been short of goalscoring opportunities but Moussa Sissoko had an early effort on his home Watford debut saved by goalkeeper Jose Sa while Wolves' wing back Nelson Semedo spurned two chances to give the away side the lead.

Wolves, who lost their first three games 1-0, moved out of the relegation zone and up to 13th in the standings, two places above Watford.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

