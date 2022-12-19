Argentina's post-Maradona youth revel in Messi's maiden World Cup win

BUENOS AIRES: Argentine Santiago Cutaia, 34, had never felt the elation of his country winning the football World Cup before, born two years after late icon Diego Maradona last hoisted the trophy aloft for the Albiceleste in 1986.

He has now.

His generation, who grew up after the peak of Maradona, witnessed for the first time their team become world champions on Sunday, beating France on penalties in a whipsaw final. It was a third World Cup for Argentina, but the first in 36 years.

"I am 34 years old and I had never seen Argentina become champions before," said Cutaia as he celebrated with hundreds of thousands of fellow fans in the center of Buenos Aires wearing his blue-white team jersey and sunglasses.

The win was also a first for star player Lionel Messi, galvanizing his claim to be the world's greatest player. Messi has long lived in the shadow of Maradona in Argentina, who fans still adore with almost God-like status.

"To celebrate it here with everyone - and having the bonus that Messi got the trophy - is an unexplainable happiness," added Cutaia, who said France's comeback that almost turned the game on its head late on had been tough emotionally for the fans.

In the streets of the capital revelers partied early into the hours of Monday (Dec 19). Fans climbed onto bus stops and lamp-posts, blared horns, banged drums and set off fireworks into the night sky. Some even climbed the tall Obelisco monument.

"It's crazy, look at this. It's the first time I live through this," said fan Valentin, partying in the city with Argentine flags painted on his face.

"I still can't believe it. I'm very happy. Messi deserved it for a long time. I thank the team for what they have done."