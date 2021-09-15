Logo
Football: Yaremchuk spurns chance to haunt former side Dynamo
Sport

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Dynamo Kyiv v Benfica - NSC Olympiyskiy, Kyiv, Ukraine - September 14, 2021 Dynamo Kyiv's Denys Garmash shakes hands with Illya Zabarnyi after the match REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Dynamo Kyiv v Benfica - NSC Olympiyskiy, Kyiv, Ukraine - September 14, 2021 Benfica's Rafa Silva in action with Dynamo Kyiv's Benjamin Verbic REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Dynamo Kyiv v Benfica - NSC Olympiyskiy, Kyiv, Ukraine - September 14, 2021 Benfica fans are seen in the stand during the match REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Dynamo Kyiv v Benfica - NSC Olympiyskiy, Kyiv, Ukraine - September 14, 2021 Benfica's Everton in action with Dynamo Kyiv's Serhiy Sydorchuk and Viktor Tsyhankov REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
15 Sep 2021 05:14AM (Updated: 15 Sep 2021 05:29AM)
Benfica forward Roman Yaremchuk was left frustrated after spurning a number of opportunities against former side Dynamo Kyiv as the teams played to a 0-0 draw in their Champions League Group E opener on Tuesday.

Ukraine international Yaremchuk had the best chance of the game when the ball fell kindly to him on the edge of the six-yard box, but his shot was saved by the legs of home goalkeeper Denys Boyko.

Mykola Shaparenko struck the crossbar for Dynamo and then had what looked an injury-time winner ruled out for offside as the home team finished the game on the front foot at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium, but without reward.

Bayern Munich lead the group after their 3-0 victory at Barcelona on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

