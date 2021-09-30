Football: Zenit cruise to 4-0 win over 10-man Malmo

Logo
Zenit cruise to 4-0 win over 10-man Malmo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Zenit Saint Petersburg v Malmo FF - Gazprom Arena, Saint Petersburg, Russia - September 29, 2021 Zenit Saint Petersburg players celebrate with their fans after the match REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Zenit Saint Petersburg v Malmo FF - Gazprom Arena, Saint Petersburg, Russia - September 29, 2021 Malmo FF's Eric Larsson reacts after the match REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Zenit Saint Petersburg v Malmo FF - Gazprom Arena, Saint Petersburg, Russia - September 29, 2021 Zenit Saint Petersburg's Malcom celebrates after the match REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
30 Sep 2021 02:59AM (Updated: 30 Sep 2021 03:23AM)
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia: Zenit St Petersburg notched the first win of their Champions League Group H campaign with a 4-0 victory over Swedish side Malmo FF, who had Anel Ahmedhodzic sent off as they slumped to their second defeat in a row in the competition.

The Russian side, who lost 1-0 at holders Chelsea in their opening game, took the lead in the ninth minute when Brazilians Douglas Santos and Claudinho combined for the latter to fire home a superb first-time finish.

Malmo captain Andreas Christiansen had a glorious chance to net Malmo's first goal in the group stage 10 minutes later, but he blazed his effort over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

The Swedes found themselves two down four minutes after the break as Yaroslav Rakitskyy twisted and turned before crossing for Daler Kuzyaev to send a looping header beyond the dive of Johan Dahlin and into the net.

Any slim hopes Malmo had of making a comeback were dashed four minutes later when centre-back Ahmedhodzic was shown a straight red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity with a deliberate handball.

Zenit's Aleksei Sutormin scored in the 80th and Wendel added another in stoppage time to make it two consecutive defeats for bottom side Malmo and move Zenit level on three points with Juventus and Chelsea who meet in Turin later on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

