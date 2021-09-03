Logo
Football:Arsenal Women sign US international Heath
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester United v Manchester City - Leigh Sports Village, Leigh, Britain - November 14, 2020 Manchester United's Tobin Heath reacts Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo

03 Sep 2021 08:39PM (Updated: 03 Sep 2021 08:37PM)
Arsenal have signed two-times World Cup winner Tobin Heath after her contract ended with Manchester United, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said on Friday.

The 33-year-old United States international joined United last year and scored four goals in 11 appearances before suffering a season-ending injury in January, but recovered in time to help her country win bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

An experienced forward, Heath has earned 177 caps for the U.S., scoring 35 goals in a glittering international career that also includes two Olympic gold medals.

"Tobin's record speaks for itself," Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said. "She's an incredibly talented player who will bring so much experience to our squad.

"This is an exciting time for the club, and I'm delighted we could secure Tobin's signing as we prepare to kick off the new season."

Arsenal host Chelsea in their opening match of the WSL season on Sunday.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

