Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football:Atletico re-sign Griezmann on loan from Barcelona
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football:Atletico re-sign Griezmann on loan from Barcelona

Football:Atletico re-sign Griezmann on loan from Barcelona

Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - France training - Meinau Stadium, Strasbourg, France - August 31, 2021 France's Antoine Griezmann during training REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

01 Sep 2021 07:39AM (Updated: 01 Sep 2021 07:49AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID :Atletico Madrid on Tuesday sensationally announced they had re-signed France forward Antoine Griezmann on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

In one of the most eye-catching moves on Europe's deadline day, Atletico secured the return of a player they sold for a reported 120 million euros (US$141.68 million) in 2019.

In a club statement Atleti said the deal includes an option for either club to extend the loan arrangement by a year.

Barca's statement also added that the deal contained an obligation to buy Griezmann, with LaLiga champions Atletico also paying the player's wages in full.

Local media reports in Spain put the purchase option at 40 million euros (US$47.23 million).

The deal had been thrown into doubt with neither side announcing the move before the midnight CET deadline.

Local media said the delay was caused by a problem with LaLiga's transfer registration system, but the league confirmed they had received all relevant documentation in time and had not granted an extension for the deal to be completed.

(US$1 = 0.8470 euros)

(Reporting by Joseph Walker and Shrivathsa Sridhar; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us