Football:Bamford earns Leeds a point after battle with Burnley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Leeds United - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - August 29, 2021 Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Peter Powell
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Leeds United - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - August 29, 2021 Leeds United's Patrick Bamford scores their first goal REUTERS/Peter Powell
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Leeds United - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - August 29, 2021 Burnley's Chris Wood celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Leeds United - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - August 29, 2021 Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Peter Powell
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Leeds United - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - August 29, 2021 Burnley's Matej Vydra and Josh Brownhill looks dejected after Leeds United's Patrick Bamford scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
29 Aug 2021 11:59PM (Updated: 29 Aug 2021 11:54PM)
BURNLEY, England : Patrick Bamford celebrated his England call-up with an 86th-minute equaliser on Sunday as Leeds United came back for a 1-1 draw at Burnley in the Premier League.

Burnley striker Chris Wood had opened the scoring in the 61st minute, against his former club, turning in a low drive from Matt Lowton from close range after a goalmouth scramble followed a James Tarkowski header against the bar.

But Leeds took a share of the points after Raphinha's low drive was blocked, Jamie Shackleton drilled the ball into the box and his effort was poked in by Bamford.

Bamford, who spent an unhappy loan spell with the Clarets five years ago, had been on the end of some mocking from Burnley supporters but he had the last laugh.

It completed a good week for the striker who, having missed out on England's Euro 2020 campaign, was called up by Gareth Southgate for next month's World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland.

Burnley will feel hard done by, however, after fighting well throughout a physical contest and being just four minutes away from their first win of the campaign.

Ben Mee had a first-half effort for Burnley disallowed after the referee spotted Ashley Barnes had handled the ball, while Raphinha wasted a good chance for Leeds in the first half.

Leeds have two points from their opening three games while Sean Dyche's Burnley had lost their opening two games.

Earlier on Sunday, Burnley announced they had signed Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet from Olympique Lyonnais on a five-year deal for a reported fee close to the club record of 15 million pounds (US$20.65 million).

(Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

