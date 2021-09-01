Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football:Barca sign De Jong from Sevilla on loan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football:Barca sign De Jong from Sevilla on loan

Football:Barca sign De Jong from Sevilla on loan

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group C - North Macedonia v Netherlands - Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands - June 21, 2021 Netherlands' Luuk de Jong during the warm up before the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Dejong/File photo

01 Sep 2021 10:14AM (Updated: 01 Sep 2021 10:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BARCELONA : Barcelona have reached an agreement with Sevilla to sign Dutch forward Luuk de Jong on a season-long loan deal with the option of a permanent transfer, the club said in a statement https://www.fcbarcelona.com/en/football/first-team/news/2240705/agreement-with-sevilla-for-the-loan-of-luuk-de-jong?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=fcbarcelona&utm_campaign=282e7824-9cbb-4ab0-a64d-d55954c0faa2 on Wednesday.

De Jong, 31, arrives at the Nou Camp after two seasons in Andalucia, where he helped Sevilla to the 2020 Europa League crown and scored 10 goals in 69 LaLiga appearances.

Doubt had been cast on the deal as it had not been announced by either club before the midnight CET deadline, however LaLiga confirmed that they received the paperwork in time and did not grant any extension.

The move capped a busy deadline day for Barca, who sanctioned the departures of Emerson Royal to Tottenham Hotspur, Rey Manaj to Spezia, Ilaix Moriba to RB Leipzig and Antoine Griezmann on loan to Atletico Madrid.

Barca also announced they had registered Sergio Aguero after first teamers Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets agreed to a wage reduction for this season and the deferment of payments for the following years of their deals.

(Reporting by Joseph Walker; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us