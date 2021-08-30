Logo
Football:Brighton's Zeqiri joins Augsburg on loan
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - April 12, 2021 Brighton & Hove Albion's Andi Zeqiri during the warm up before the match Pool via REUTERS/Mike Hewitt

30 Aug 2021 08:59PM (Updated: 30 Aug 2021 08:54PM)
Brighton & Hove Albion's Swiss striker Andi Zeqiri has joined Bundesliga side Augsburg on a season-long loan, the clubs said on Monday.

The 22-year-old moved to Brighton from Swiss team Lausanne-Sport in 2020, making nine league appearances last season.

"He is a player with a strong mentality... he has all the qualities that a good attacker needs; his pace and finishing ability will boost our play," Augsburg general manager Stefan Reuter said.

Brighton, who lost 2-0 to Everton on Saturday, sit eighth in the Premier League table. Augsburg are second bottom of the Bundesliga standings.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

