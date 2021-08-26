Football:Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the third round of Premier League fixtures from Aug. 28-29 (times GMT):

Saturday, Aug. 28

Manchester City v Arsenal (1130)

* Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 11 league games against Arsenal (W9 D2) since a 2-1 away defeat in December 2015.

* Arsenal have lost their last six games against reigning Premier League champions, conceding three goals in each of the last five.

* City's Raheem Sterling has been involved in seven goals in his last six Premier League appearances against Arsenal (five goals, two assists), netting in each of his last four games including the only goal in both meetings last term.

Aston Villa v Brentford (1400)

* Villa have never lost a top-flight game against Brentford (W5 D1), with this the first meeting between the sides since February 1947 which Villa won by 2-0.

* Brentford have yet to concede a Premier League goal this season. Only two newly promoted sides have kept clean sheets in their opening three games: Charlton Athletic in 1998-99 and Huddersfield Town in 2017-18.

* Villa manager Dean Smith took charge of Brentford for 143 games between 2015 and 2018 –- he lost his only previous meeting with the Bees after leaving them, going down 1-0 at Griffin Park in February 2019 in the second-tier Championship.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton (1400)

* Brighton are looking to secure three consecutive Premier League victories for just the second time, having done so in October 2018.

* Everton are winless in their last four games at Brighton in all competitions (D2 L2) since a 2-1 victory in April 1983.

* Since joining in 2018, Richarlison has been involved in 42 Premier League goals for Everton, more than any other player (34 goals, eight assists).

Newcastle United v Southampton (1400)

* Newcastle have lost only one of their last 16 home Premier League matches against Southampton (W12 D3), winning the last four against Saints at St James' Park.

* Since Ralph Hasenhuettl took charge in December 2018, Southampton have dropped 62 points from winning positions in the Premier League, at least 12 more than any other side in that time.

* Southampton's Theo Walcott has been involved in more Premier League goals (11) against Newcastle than he has against any other side in the competition (five goals, six assists).

Norwich City v Leicester City (1400)

* Norwich have lost their last 12 Premier League matches, scoring once and conceding 32 goals across these defeats. In top-flight history, only Sunderland (20 between 2003 and 2005) and Manchester United (14 in 1930) have had longer losing runs.

* Leicester have won five of their last six away league games against promoted sides, with the only exception in that run being a 1-0 loss at Norwich in February 2020.

* Leicester's Jamie Vardy has not scored in his last 11 Premier League away games since his goal against Tottenham Hotspur in December - his longest such run since his first 12 away appearances between September 2014 and March 2015.

West Ham United v Crystal Palace (1400)

* West Ham are looking to win each of their opening three matches of a Premier League campaign for the first time.

* Palace are without a win in their last 10 Premier League London derby games (D5 L5), scoring seven goals and conceding 19 in these matches.

* Michail Antonio became West Ham's all-time Premier League top scorer last weekend, netting his 48th and 49th goals. The last player to score 50 top-flight goals for the team was Tony Cottee, who reached the milestone in 1985-86.

Liverpool v Chelsea (1630)

* After losing just one of his first 13 managerial meetings with Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel in all competitions (W9 D3), Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp has lost the last two against his German compatriot.

* Only Manchester United (12) have won more Premier League away games against Liverpool than Chelsea (seven), who won 1-0 at Anfield last season.

* If Diogo Jota scores against Chelsea, he would become the fourth player to net in each of Liverpool's first three matches of a Premier League campaign, joining Robbie Fowler (1994-95), Daniel Sturridge (2013-14) and Sadio Mane (2017-18).

Sunday, Aug. 29

Burnley v Leeds United (1300)

* Burnley have scored 15 league goals at Turf Moor since the start of last season (20 games). Excluding promoted and relegated teams, they are the lowest-scoring team in home games since the start of 2020-21.

* Leeds have not drawn a game away from home in the Premier League since February 2004 (1-1 v Manchester United). In 20 away games in the competition under manager Marcelo Bielsa, they have won 10 and lost 10.

* Only one of the last 22 league meetings between the two teams has ended in a draw (1-1 in August 2015), with Leeds winning 15 and Burnley six.

Tottenham Hotspur v Watford (1300)

* Tottenham have lost only one of their last 27 home league games against promoted sides (W24 D2) - against boss Nuno Espirito Santo's former club Wolverhampton Wanderers in December 2018.

* Watford have won two of their last 22 away league games in London (D4 L16), and are without a win in 10 in the capital (D3 L7) since successive victories over West Ham and Palace in 2018-19.

* Watford have lost all their last seven Premier League away games, failing to score on five occasions in that run.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United (1530)

* Wolves have lost all their last five Premier League games, scoring only one goal in the process. They have also lost five of their last seven home league games (W2) - as many as they had in their previous 20 at Molineux (W9 D6).

* United are unbeaten in their last 27 Premier League away games (W17 D10). They could set a record for longest unbeaten away run in English Football League history if they avoid defeat on Sunday.

* Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will become the ninth manager to take charge of 100 top-flight games for United (W52 D28 L19). Only Ernest Mangnall (54) won more of his first 100, while only Matt Busby and Tommy Docherty won their milestone game.

