Football:Cavani's Uruguay call-up cancelled due to quarantine rules
Football:Cavani's Uruguay call-up cancelled due to quarantine rules

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Quarter Final - Uruguay v Colombia - Estadio Mane Garrincha, Brasilia, Brazil - July 3, 2021 Uruguay's Edinson Cavani in action REUTERS/Henry Romero

30 Aug 2021 08:04PM (Updated: 30 Aug 2021 08:01PM)
Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani's Uruguay call-up for next month's World Cup qualifiers has been cancelled due to quarantine rules, Uruguay's football association (AUF) said on Monday.

Premier League clubs last week unanimously decided not to release players for international duty that required travel to countries on the UK's COVID-19 red list.

People travelling to red-list countries are required to quarantine for 10 days after returning, and Cavani would have missed the league game against Newcastle United on Sept. 11 and the Champions League clash against Young Boys three days later.

AUF said the 34-year-old Cavani will not be involved against Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador due to "the situation for players coming from England".

Cavani made his first appearance of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, coming off the bench in United's 1-0 win.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

