Football:Chelsea's Zappacosta makes permanent switch to Atalanta
Football:Chelsea's Zappacosta makes permanent switch to Atalanta

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League Semi Final Second Leg - Chelsea v Eintracht Frankfurt - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 9, 2019 Chelsea's Davide Zappacosta shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

24 Aug 2021 11:59PM (Updated: 24 Aug 2021 11:54PM)
Italian right back Davide Zappacosta has made a permanent switch from Chelsea to Atalanta, the two clubs said on Tuesday, with Italian media reporting the Serie A side paid a transfer fee of 10 million euros (US$12 million).

Zappacosta, who joined Chelsea in 2017 for about 26 million euros, won the FA Cup and Europa League but found playing time hard to come by despite making 35 appearances in his debut season.

The 29-year-old, who has 13 caps for Italy, spent the last two seasons on loan in Serie A with AS Roma and Genoa, respectively.

"The Italian defender heads back to the club where he first played Serie A football, ending his four-year Chelsea career," the Premier League club said in a statement https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2021/08/24/zappacosta-joins-atalanta.

Atalanta beat Torino in the opening game of the season over the weekend and host Bologna on Sunday.

(US$1 = 0.8514 euros)

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

