Football:China's Cangzhou parts company with Iranian coach Ghotbi
06 Sep 2021 01:29PM (Updated: 06 Sep 2021 01:25PM)
HONG KONG : Former Iran coach Afshin Ghotbi has parted company with Chinese Super League (CSL) team Cangzhou Mighty Lions, the club said on social media on Monday.

Ghotbi had led the team to just two wins in the league this season to leave Cangzhou seventh in the CSL's eight-team Guangzhou-based Group A.

Cangzhou will now feature in the relegation rounds of the league when it resumes at the start of December.

The 57-year-old was appointed in late 2019 when the club was known as Shijiazhuang Ever Bright and oversaw their relegation to China League One last year.

However, the collapse of champions Jiangsu FC earned the club a reprieve and they were reinstated into the CSL for the 2021 campaign.

Ghotbi, who was an assistant to Guus Hiddink when South Korea reached the semi-finals of the 2002 World Cup, was Iran's head coach at the Asian Cup in Qatar in 2011.

(Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

