Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football:Duffy scores late as Ireland grab draw with Azerbaijan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football:Duffy scores late as Ireland grab draw with Azerbaijan

Football:Duffy scores late as Ireland grab draw with Azerbaijan
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group A - Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - September 4, 2021 Republic of Ireland's Shane Duffy scores their first goal REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Football:Duffy scores late as Ireland grab draw with Azerbaijan
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group A - Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - September 4, 2021 Republic of Ireland's Adam Idah and Shane Duffy in action with Azerbaijan's Elvin Badalov REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
05 Sep 2021 02:39AM (Updated: 05 Sep 2021 02:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBLIN : Ireland needed a late goal from defender Shane Duffy to snatch a 1-1 draw at home to Azerbaijan in their World Cup Group A qualifier on Saturday which did little to help either side. 

    The Irish, who played superbly but lost 2-1 to Portugal in midweek after two last-gasp Cristiano Ronaldo goals, were dismal in the first half and went in a goal down after Emin Makhmudov fired a long-range bullet past Gavin Bazuna in stoppage time. 

    That sparked the hosts into action and they came out all guns blazing in the second half, firing a succession of crosses into the box and finally getting their reward when Duffy scored in the 87th minute.

After opening with three straight defeats, the result leaves Ireland fourth in the five-team group on one point, ahead of Azerbaijan on goals scored. Serbia are top on 10 points ahead of Portugal on goal difference. Luxembourg are third on six. 

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us