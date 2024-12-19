Pogba's brother among six sentenced to prison in extortion case

Six men including the brother of France international Paul Pogba were sentenced to prison terms of between three and eight years on Thursday after being convicted of extortion attempts targeting the footballer, French media reported.

In 2022, Paul Pogba said he was the object of extortion attempts and threats from an organised gang, with his brother Mathias placed under formal investigation.

Paul Pogba, 31, told the Paris prosecution office that he had been the target of extortion by childhood friends in March 2022 and had paid 100,000 euros ($104,000) to that group.

Mathias received a three-year prison sentence, two of which are suspended, after he was found guilty of organised extortion and attempted extortion. He was also fined 20,000 euros.

The others include Roushdane K (eight years) Boubacar C (four years, two suspended), Machikour K (four years, three suspended), Mamadou M (five years, 12 months suspended) and Adama C (five years).

Reuters has contacted Paul Pogba's representatives for comment.

($1 = 0.9615 euros)