Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football:Everton not considering selling Richarlison, says Benitez
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football:Everton not considering selling Richarlison, says Benitez

Football:Everton not considering selling Richarlison, says Benitez

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Everton - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - August 21, 2021 Everton's Richarlison reacts REUTERS/Ed Sykes

27 Aug 2021 07:54PM (Updated: 27 Aug 2021 07:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Everton will not sell striker Richarlison, manager Rafa Benitez said on Friday, amid speculation that Ligue 1 club Paris Saint Germain are keen to sign the Brazil international.

Sky Sports reported earlier that PSG would try to sign 24-year-old Richarlison as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, 22, should the France forward join Real Madrid after the LaLiga club offered https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-france-psg/soccer-real-madrid-increase-bid-for-psgs-mbappe-to-180-million-euros-lequipe-idUKKBN2FR1KS 180 million euros (US$211.61 million).

"We are not considering selling him (Richarlison)," Benitez told reporters ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

"He is our player and we are really pleased with him. We are really happy and hopefully he can score a lot of goals for us this season."

Italy forward Moise Kean has also been linked with a move away from Everton, with The Athletic reporting that Juventus are working on a deal to re-sign the 21-year-old two years after he left them to join Everton.

Benitez played down the transfer talk and said he is fully focused on his squad as they prepare to face Brighton, who have started their league campaign with two wins in as many matches.

"We have some players that people know are very good," Benitez said. "This speculation is something you (media) have to do because you have to give information to the fans, but for us coaches, we have to concentrate on what we have.

"At the moment we have our players here and an important game against Brighton. We will try to do our best to make sure we are ready for that, that's it."

Midfielder Fabian Delph will miss Saturday's game due to a shoulder injury, Benitez added.

Everton are seventh in the table with four points after two games, three places below Brighton who have six points.

(US$1 = 0.8506 euros)

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us