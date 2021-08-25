Football:FIFA's Infantino asks Premier League, LaLiga to release players for World Cup qualifiers

The English Premier League and Spanish LaLiga should release players for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers next month to "preserve and protect sporting integrity", FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday.

The top flight leagues in England and Spain said on Tuesday they backed clubs refusing to make players available for qualifiers in countries where the players would have to quarantine on their return, particularly South America.

The Premier League said nearly 60 players were set to travel to 26 countries https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-health-coronavirus-soccer-england/soccer-premier-league-wont-release-players-for-internationals-in-red-list-countries-idUKKBN2FP1O8 on Britain's "red list" while LaLiga said 25 players from 13 different clubs https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/european-clubs-protest-fifa-over-extended-world-cup-player-release-2021-08-24 are affected with likely more to follow when Ecuador and Venezuela announce their squads.

"I am calling on a show of solidarity from every member association, every league, and every club, to do what is both right and fair for the global game," Infantino said in a statement.

"Many of the best players in the world compete in leagues in England and Spain, and we believe these countries also share the responsibility to preserve and protect the sporting integrity of competitions around the world."

England's strict quarantine rules would require players to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival in the country, with the Premier League saying no exemption had been granted by government for soccer players.

Infantino said he had written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for support.

"I have suggested that an approach similar to that adopted by the UK government for the final stages of the Euro 2020 be implemented for the upcoming international matches," Infantino added.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Angus MacSwan)