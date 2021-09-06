Logo
Football:Former France defender dies almost 40 years falling into a coma
06 Sep 2021 06:34PM (Updated: 06 Sep 2021 06:30PM)
PARIS : Former France defender Jean-Pierre Adams has died at the age of 73, almost 40 years after falling into a coma following a medical error, his former clubs, Paris St Germain and Nimes, said on Monday.

In 1982, Adams was administered a near-fatal dose of anaesthetic ahead of a routine knee operation, which caused brain damage.

The Dakar-born Adams had won 22 caps for Les Bleus in the 1970s, forming with Marius Tresor what was known as 'the Black Guard'.

He played for Nimes from 1970-73 and for PSG from 1977-79 after joining from Nice.

Since the accident, Adams has been cared for by his wife, Bernadette.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

