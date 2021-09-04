Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football:'Get the jab': Mourinho urges Xhaka to get COVID-19 vaccine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football:'Get the jab': Mourinho urges Xhaka to get COVID-19 vaccine

Football:'Get the jab': Mourinho urges Xhaka to get COVID-19 vaccine
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Arsenal - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - August 28, 2021 Arsenal's Granit Xhaka walks off the pitch after being shown a red card REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Football:'Get the jab': Mourinho urges Xhaka to get COVID-19 vaccine
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Salernitana v AS Roma - Stadio Arechi, Salerno, Italy - August 29, 2021 AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho reacts REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
04 Sep 2021 11:59AM (Updated: 04 Sep 2021 11:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho encouraged Swiss international Granit Xhaka to get vaccinated after the Arsenal midfielder returned a positive COVID-19 test this week.

The Switzerland captain, 28, was ruled out of Wednesday's friendly with Greece after testing positive for the coronavirus on the day of the game.

A spokesperson for the national team told https://www.blick.ch/sport/fussball/nati/schock-vor-testspiel-in-basel-nati-captain-granit-xhaka-positiv-auf-corona-getestet-id16797781.html Swiss newspaper Blick that Xhaka was not vaccinated.

"Get the jab Granit and be safe," Mourinho told Xhaka in a comment on a post on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CTO6Li6A342.

Xhaka had been linked with a move to Mourinho's Roma in the off-season but British media reported Arsenal had turned down a bid from the Serie A club.

Switzerland will host European champions Italy in their Group C World Cup qualifier on Sunday before taking on Northern Ireland in Belfast on Sept. 9.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us