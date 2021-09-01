Logo
Football:Injured Kante and Tolisso to miss France World Cup qualifiers
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - France v Switzerland - National Arena Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania - June 28, 2021 France's N'Golo Kante during the warm up before the match Pool via REUTERS/Franck Fife
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - France squad arrives at Clairefontaine - Clairefontaine, France - May 26, 2021 France's Corentin Tolisso as he arrrives at Clairefontaine REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
01 Sep 2021 10:19PM (Updated: 01 Sep 2021 10:18PM)
PARIS : France midfielders N'Golo Kante and Corentin Tolisso have been ruled out of France's World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia, Ukraine and Finland with injuries, the French federation said on Wednesday.

Kante suffered an ankle injury and Tolisso picked up a calf injury and were replaced in the squad by Adrien Rabiot and Matteo Guendouzi.

The world champions take on Bosnia later on Wednesday in Strasbourg before travelling to Ukraine and hosting Finland in Lyon.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

