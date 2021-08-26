Logo
Football:Inter sign Argentina forward Correa from Lazio
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lazio v AC Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - April 26, 2021 Lazio's Joaquin Correa during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

26 Aug 2021 09:49PM (Updated: 26 Aug 2021 09:46PM)
Inter Milan have signed Argentina forward Joaquin Correa on an initial loan deal from Lazio with an obligation to make the transfer permanent, the two Serie A clubs announced on Thursday.

Lazio said the loan deal is worth five million euros (US$5.87 million) and Inter will buy him for 25 million euros.

Inter said Correa has signed until June 2025 and the 27-year-old could be available for Friday's Serie A trip to Verona.

Correa has been reunited with former Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi, under whom he played 38 times last season in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and grabbing six assists.

Italian champions Inter are top of Serie A after beating Genoa 4-0 in their opening fixture.

(US$1 = 0.8512 euros)

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

