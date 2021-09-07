Football:Ireland captain Coleman to miss Serbia game due to injury

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman will miss their World Cup qualifier against Serbia due to a hamstring injury, his Premier League club Everton said on Monday.

"Everton captain Coleman was hurt in Ireland's World Cup qualifying draw with Azerbaijan in Dublin on Saturday," Everton said in a statement https://bit.ly/3tjnCTy.

"The 32-year-old has been assessed by Everton medical staff and will continue his rehabilitation at the Club's USM Finch Farm training headquarters."

Ireland have called up Cyrus Christie as the defender's replacement.

The Irish are fourth in Group A with one point after four games, nine behind leaders Serbia, having snatched a 1-1 draw at home to bottom side Azerbaijan on Saturday.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)