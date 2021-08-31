Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football:Juventus sign Everton striker Kean on two-year loan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football:Juventus sign Everton striker Kean on two-year loan

Football:Juventus sign Everton striker Kean on two-year loan

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Everton - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - August 21, 2021 Everton's Moise Kean during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Ed Sykes/File photo

31 Aug 2021 03:49PM (Updated: 31 Aug 2021 03:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Juventus have signed Moise Kean on a two-year loan from Everton, the Serie A club said on Tuesday, as the Italian striker returns to the side where he made his professional debut.

Juventus said they agreed to pay a loan fee of seven million euros (US$8.28 million), with three million euros to be paid in the 2021-22 season and four million euros next season.

Kean, who came through Juve's youth system, made his senior debut in 2016 at the age of 16, becoming the club's youngest debutant and their second youngest scorer in Serie A.

"The 21-year-old returns to the club, where not only did he take his first steps in professional football, but where he grew up, as a boy and a player, within our youth sector," Juventus said in a statement https://www.juventus.com/en/news/articles/welcome-back-moise.

Kean was the first player born in the 2000s to score a goal in Europe's top five leagues and has nine caps for Italy. He spent last season on loan at Paris St Germain.

Juventus have recently sold Cristiano Ronaldo https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/man-united-agree-deal-re-sign-ronaldo-juventus-2021-08-27 - last season's top scorer in Serie A - to Manchester United.

(US$1 = 0.8455 euros)

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us