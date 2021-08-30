Logo
Football:Korean Lee Kang-in joins Mallorca after Valencia release
FILE PHOTO: Soccer - Valencia v Real Madrid - Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - November 8, 2020 Valencia's Lee Kang-in reacts after a missed chance REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo

30 Aug 2021 11:29PM (Updated: 30 Aug 2021 11:27PM)
MADRID : Real Mallorca on Monday confirmed that South Korean international Lee Kang-in had joined the club on a free transfer.

Lee, who was released by Valencia on Sunday, has signed a four-year deal with the Balearic Island side.

The midfielder joined the Valencia academy aged 10, making his first-team debut aged 17 in the 2018-19 season. He went on to make 51 appearances at Mestalla, scoring three times.

Mallorca, who were promoted from the Segunda last season, have started the LaLiga season in fine fettle, securing seven points from their opening three games, including a 1-0 win over Espanyol last Friday.

(Reporting by Joseph Walker; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

