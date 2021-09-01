Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football:Leipzig snap up Moriba from Barca
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football:Leipzig snap up Moriba from Barca

Football:Leipzig snap up Moriba from Barca

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Eibar v FC Barcelona - Ipurua Municipal Stadium, Eibar, Spain - May 22, 2021 FC Barcelona's Ilaix Moriba reacts REUTERS/Vincent West/File Photo

01 Sep 2021 01:14AM (Updated: 01 Sep 2021 01:10AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LEIPZIG : RB Leipzig have signed Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba on a five-year deal, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.

Barca said the deal was worth 16 million euros (US$25.97 million) and could rise to 22 million (US$25.98 million), with the Catalans reserving the right to 10per cent of any future sale.

Moriba, 18, broke into the Barcelona first team towards the end of last season, making 14 LaLiga appearances for Ronald Koeman's side.

"FC Barcelona would like to publicly thank Ilaix Moriba for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future," the LaLiga club said in a statement.

A graduate of the club's famed La Masia academy, there were high hopes for Moriba in Catalonia.

However, a breakdown in negotiations over a new contract, with his deal due to expire at the end of this season, saw him frozen out, with Koeman and Barca president Joan Laporta being publicly critical of the player's attitude in recent weeks.

(US$1 = 0.8470 euros)

(Reporting by Joseph Walker; Editing by Ken ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us