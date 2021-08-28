Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football:Leverkusen hammer hapless Augsburg to go top of Bundesliga
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football:Leverkusen hammer hapless Augsburg to go top of Bundesliga

28 Aug 2021 11:49PM (Updated: 28 Aug 2021 11:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AUGSBURG, Germany : Bayern Leverkusen had plenty of help as they won 4-1 away to Augsburg on Saturday to go top of the Bundesliga table, with the hapless home side gifting them two own goals in the opening 14 minutes.

Augsburg went behind in the fourth minute when left back Iago put the ball into his own net, and they were two down 10 minutes later when Florian Niederlechner deflected a shot past his own goalkeeper.

Niederlechner pulled one back in the 31st minute, snapping up the ball after a defensive error and slotting it into the back of the net to make it 2-1, but Leverkusen added two more goals in the second half to secure a comfortable 4-1 win.

Leverkusen lead the league on seven points after their opening three matches, one ahead of Wolfsburg, who meet RB Leipzig on Sunday.

Jeong Woo-Yeong scored twice in the opening nine minutes for Freiburg as they raced out to a 3-0 lead against Stuttgart by the half-hour mark, but the home side fought back with two goals just before halftime before eventually losing 3-2.

Arminia Bielefeld recorded their third draw in three Bundesliga games but it took an 86th-minute goal from Austrian midfielder Patrick Wimmer to secure a share of the spoils.

Tim Lemperle struck a stoppage-time winner for Cologne as they edged a 2-1 win over Bochum, and Mainz had no problems with Greuther Fuerth, winning 3-0 at home.

Bayern Munich take on Hertha Berlin in Saturday's late game.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us