Football:Man United winger Diallo out for six weeks, loan move on hold
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final Second Leg - Manchester United v Granada - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 15, 2021 Manchester United's Amad Diallo REUTERS/David Klein

30 Aug 2021 07:14PM (Updated: 30 Aug 2021 08:18PM)
Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has suffered a thigh injury and will be out for six weeks, putting his planned loan move to Dutch side Feyenoord on hold, the Premier League club said on Monday.

"Amad has sustained a thigh muscle injury in training and is likely to be out for six weeks," Manchester United said in a statement https://bit.ly/3sYMfoq.

"Unfortunately, this happened just before his planned loan move to Feyenoord. Amad will remain at United and rehabilitate back to full fitness."

The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international, who joined United from Italian side Atalanta in January, has made eight appearances for the club, scoring one goal.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

