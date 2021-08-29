Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football:McGinn to sit out Scotland game due to COVID-19
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football:McGinn to sit out Scotland game due to COVID-19

Football:McGinn to sit out Scotland game due to COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Aston Villa - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - May 16, 2021 Aston Villa's John McGinn in action with Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze Pool via REUTERS/Mike Hewitt

29 Aug 2021 06:29PM (Updated: 29 Aug 2021 06:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

John McGinn will miss Scotland's upcoming World Cup qualifier against Denmark after testing positive for COVID-19, the Aston Villa midfielder said on Sunday.

McGinn was left out of Villa's squad for their last two matches, a 1-1 draw with Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday and a 6-0 win over Barrow in the League Cup in midweek.

The 26-year-old said he would also not be able to play for Scotland in their first match of the international break against Denmark at Parken Stadium on Wednesday.

"Disappointed to miss out on the last two matches and Wednesday night with a positive Covid test. Thankfully no symptoms and feeling fine," McGinn said https://twitter.com/jmcginn7/status/1431913687410003970 on Twitter.

Scotland, who are second in Group F on five points, four behind Denmark, also host Moldova on Saturday before travelling to Vienna to take on fourth-placed Austria on Sept. 7.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us