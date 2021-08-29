Logo
Football:Nice crush Bordeaux to go second in Ligue 1
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - OGC Nice v Bordeaux - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - August 28, 2021 Nice's Kephren Thuram, Mario Lemina, Melvin Bard and Dante celebrate scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - OGC Nice v Bordeaux - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - August 28, 2021 Nice's Pablo Rosario in action with Bordeaux's Ricardo Mangas REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - OGC Nice v Bordeaux - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - August 28, 2021 Nice's Amine Gouiri in action with Bordeaux's Remi Oudin REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - OGC Nice v Bordeaux - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - August 28, 2021 Nice's Kephren Thuram celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - OGC Nice v Bordeaux - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - August 28, 2021 Nice's Justin Kluivert celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
29 Aug 2021 01:24AM (Updated: 29 Aug 2021 01:20AM)
NICE, France : Nice hammered Girondins de Bordeaux 4-0 to continue their fine start to the Ligue 1 season on Saturday a week after crowd trouble marred their previous outing.

In a game that was played behind closed doors pending investigations into the incidents that caused their home game against Olympique de Marseille to be abandoned last Sunday, Nice prevailed through an early goal by Justin Kluivert, a double by Amine Gouiri and Khephren Thuram's late strike.

The result lifted them up to second on seven points from three completed matches, two behind Paris St Germain who travel to Reims on Sunday.

Kluivert opened the scoring after just seven minutes when he volleyed home from Hicham Boudaoui's cross to give Christophe Galtier's side a perfect start.

He also assisted in the second goal, playing Gouiri through for the striker to finish the job with a left-footed effort on 33 minutes.

Gouiri made it 3-0 three minutes before the interval as he converted a penalty after being brought down by centre back Laurent Koscielny.

Thuram, the former French international Lilian's second son and brother of France striker Marcus, added another with five minutes left from inside the area shortly after coming on as a substitute.

Bordeaux, who have yet to win a game this season, are 17th with two points from four outings.

Later on Saturday, Marseille will be out to snatch their second victory of the season when they host St Etienne.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

