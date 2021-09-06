Football:Pele in hospital but no cause for concern, his manager says

SAO PAULO : Former Brazil soccer great Pele has been in hospital for six days with an undisclosed health problem but the 80-year-old is not seriously ill, an advisor to the former Santos and New York Cosmos forward told Reuters on Monday.

The Globo news site said Pele was undergoing routine examinations in Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital when the undisclosed issue was detected.

Pele’s business manager Joe Fraga said there was no cause for concern.

"Full battery of tests/scans/colonoscopy/blood etc," Fraga wrote in a message. “He doesn’t do everything in one day.”

The scare came a few days after Pele was forced to refute reports he had fainted.

In an Instagram message accompanied by a smiling picture of the three-times World Cup winner, Pele wrote: “Guys, I didn't faint and I'm in very good health. I went for my routine exams, which I had not been able to do before because of the pandemic. Let them know I don't play next Sunday!"

(Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)